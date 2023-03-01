If Your Maine Cat Wanders Out of Your Yard, You Could Soon be Fined $500

Don't worry, this hasn't gone into effect yet, but it soon could. Currently, there is a proposal in the Maine legislature that would add cats to the list of animals included in Maine's animal trespass law.

Bella Pisani, Unsplash Bella Pisani, Unsplash loading...

One of the sponsors of the bill, Representative Vicki Doudera, said that she actually really enjoys cats. She went on to explain that her sponsoring of the bill didn't come from a place of disliking felines, but rather because she feels that cats are getting a 'free and unfettered' pass to roam and do harm to bird populations, according to WGME 13.

Renee-Nelson Renee-Nelson loading...

Maine's current animal trespass law, which excludes cats, would add them if the proposed measure were to be passed. The fines for a cat wandering on to someone else's property would range anywhere from $50 to a staggering $500.

While it's seemingly unlikely that this bill will move forward anytime soon, both proponents and opponents voiced their concerns at a public hearing that was led by the Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

The biggest reason people appear to be supporting this measure is the harm that cats do to birds, including endangered ones, each year in Maine.

According to Maine statutes, Title 7, Part 9, Chapter 741, an the Animal Trespass Law includes in part;

An owner or keeper of an animal may not allow that animal to enter onto or remain on the property of another or unattended on any local, county or state road or highway after the owner or keeper has been informed by a law enforcement officer, authorized employee of the department or animal control officer that that animal was found on that property or on that local, county or state road or highway.

Removal. The owner or keeper of an animal is responsible, at the owner's or keeper's expense, for removing any animal found trespassing. An animal control officer, authorized employee of the department or law enforcement officer may, at the owner's or keeper's expense, remove and control an animal found trespassing if:

The owner or keeper fails to remove the animal after having been notified by an animal control officer, authorized employee of the department or law enforcement officer that the animal was trespassing; The animal is an immediate danger to itself, persons or another's property.

While the proposal to add cats to the existing law still has many hoops to go through, we will continue to keep this story updated as more information becomes available about the progress of the bill.

20 of the Scariest Maine Animals to be Watching you from the Outside A local raccoon became quite the celebrity the other day when he peaked into a home in Cutler, Maine.

The image was more cute and comedic than anything. However, it did inspire this list of the 20 scariest animals a Mainer would not want to see peaking into their house.

Warning, this list is quite frightening.