If Your Maine Cat Wanders Out of Your Yard, You Could Soon be Fined $500
Don't worry, this hasn't gone into effect yet, but it soon could. Currently, there is a proposal in the Maine legislature that would add cats to the list of animals included in Maine's animal trespass law.
One of the sponsors of the bill, Representative Vicki Doudera, said that she actually really enjoys cats. She went on to explain that her sponsoring of the bill didn't come from a place of disliking felines, but rather because she feels that cats are getting a 'free and unfettered' pass to roam and do harm to bird populations, according to WGME 13.
Maine's current animal trespass law, which excludes cats, would add them if the proposed measure were to be passed. The fines for a cat wandering on to someone else's property would range anywhere from $50 to a staggering $500.
While it's seemingly unlikely that this bill will move forward anytime soon, both proponents and opponents voiced their concerns at a public hearing that was led by the Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.
The biggest reason people appear to be supporting this measure is the harm that cats do to birds, including endangered ones, each year in Maine.
According to Maine statutes, Title 7, Part 9, Chapter 741, an the Animal Trespass Law includes in part;
An owner or keeper of an animal may not allow that animal to enter onto or remain on the property of another or unattended on any local, county or state road or highway after the owner or keeper has been informed by a law enforcement officer, authorized employee of the department or animal control officer that that animal was found on that property or on that local, county or state road or highway.