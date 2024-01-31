You Can Still Order FREE COVID Tests from the USPS

I understand if you are sick of reading about COVID. But, like it or not, COVID is making a resurgence.

My wife, thinking she was exposed, tried to take a COVID test the other day, and all of our COVID tests from peak COVID were expired. So I went to the pharmacy to buy some, and paid $23.99 for a pair of tests.

Coming home, I wondered if there were any FREE tests that I could order, and sure enough, there are! You can order up 8 tests for FREE HERE

As of November 20, 2023, residential households in the United States. are eligible for another order of 4 free at-home tests from the US Postal Service. If an order has not been placed for your address since the program reopened on September 25, 2023, you can place 2 orders now.

There is no-cost for these tests, and they ship FREE. They take 7-10 days to receive these tests.

