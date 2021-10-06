Jerry Remy Threw Out the 1st Pitch in the AL Wild Card Game [VIDEO]

One of the best scenes at Fenway Park during the AL Wild Card game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees happened before the game even started.

Red Sox Hall-of-Famer Jerry Remy came in on a golf cart and threw out the 1st pitch.

Jerry Remy came up to Bangor as part of our Hot Stove January events, appearing at The Gracie Theater at Husson University on January 15, 2019, regaling those in attendance with his stories.

Last year in June he was hospitalized during a game and missed part of the season.

We join with baseball fans everywhere wishing him the best in his fight!