Is It Illegal in Maine for Gas Stations to Not List Their Prices on Signs?

As gas prices continue to fluctuate around Maine, there have been some stations and convenience stores that have seemingly given up on the daily price hikes or tumbles. For stations with digital signs, this would likely be a non-issue. But there are still a ton of old school stations across the Pine Tree state that have to manually change the price on their pumps daily. What if they don't? Is it illegal to leave gas price signs blank in Maine?

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

Yes, It's Illegal to Not List Your Gas Prices in Maine

According to Maine.gov, it is against the law in Maine for fueling stations and convenience stores to not list their gas prices visibly and clearly. But there is a catch to the statute. Typically, gas stations and convenience stores will have larger signs roadside showing their prices and then smaller individual signs visible at the pump. By Maine law, stations and stores do not need to list their prices on their larger roadside sign, only on the smaller signs at the pump.

Diesel Price 5 Dollars a Gallon Laura Gangi Pond loading...

Do Gas Stations Have to Honor Price Mistakes?

Yes, as long as they work in the customers favor. As stated above, there is a statute that requires gas stations and convenience stores to list their current prices visibly on a sign above the pump. In some instances, stations will change the price digitally by fuel grade without reflecting the change on the signs above the pump. By Maine law, stations are required to honor price mistakes if it works in the customer's favor.

Gas prices at the pump Karimala loading...

Are There Penalties for Not Listing Prices Correctly?

Yes. If a gas station or convenience store is found to be in violation of the price signage rules, individual owners or corporations can fined between $100-$500 per violation.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

