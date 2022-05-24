Is Driving Too Slow in the ‘Passing’ Lane Illegal in Maine?

We've all been there. Traveling along the highway, passing a few cars here and there and suddenly everything gets a little congested. Those hours of training you put in at the driving school tells you to move over to the left lane and pass the cars that are slowing the game down. Much to your surprise, the left lane is being occupied by someone going just as slow as the person in the right lane. Frustrating, yes. But is it actually illegal in Maine?

It's Illegal in Maine to Use the Left Lane for Anything But Passing

According to the Bangor Daily News, Maine is one of only 11 states in the country that has an actual law on the books that forbids use of the left lane if not engaging in passing another vehicle or moving over for vehicles attempting to merge onto a highway or interstate.

Can You Actually Be Pulled Over For Driving in the 'Passing' Lane?

Yes. While being pulled over for driving in the 'passing' lane isn't a common occurrence, it absolutely does happen. As Maine highways and interstates get busier, frustration grows for those drivers that camp in the left lane to avoid moving back and forth. In other states like Tennessee, they've enacted a 'slowpoke' law that could hang a $500 fine on drivers who drive in the left lane excessively.

Are There Any Provisions to the 'Passing' Lane Law?

Yes. The left lane being used exclusively for passing only applies to multi-lane roads, highways, byways and interstates where the speed limit is at least 65 miles per hour. Portions of the Maine Turnpike have a speed limit below 65, meaning the left lane can be used as a travel lane if the highway is congested.

