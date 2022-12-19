The Fort Fairfield Police said a 39-year-old Houlton woman has been charged with operating under the influence after a single-vehicle crash on Limestone Road Friday night.

Houlton Woman Charged with OUI after Single-Vehicle Crash in Fort Fairfield

Elizabeth Bear-Kinney crashed a 2015 Nissan Pickup truck after losing control of the vehicle, striking the cement base of a street light and hitting a guardrail just south of the Aroostook River bridge. The wreck happened around 10:10 pm on Friday, December 16. Officer Erick Bechtel responded to the scene and investigated the incident.

Driver Charged with Operating Under the Influence

Kinney was not injured in the crash. Police said she was “placed under arrest for suspicion of operating under the influence.” She was taken to the Caribou Police Department for an Intoxilyzer test and processing.

Police charged Kinney with “operating under the influence of alcohol and had a blood alcohol level of over 3 times the legal limit.” She is also facing charges of violation of conditions of release. She posted bail and has a court appearance scheduled for February 8, 2023 at the Presque Isle Unified Court.

Get our free mobile app

Safety Reminder from Fort Fairfield Police Chief Matthew Cummings

As the holidays approach, please be mindful of other drivers on the roadway. Fortunately, during these two incidents, no one was seriously injured. If you are struggling this holiday season, or just struggling with substance use in general, there is help out there. AMHC’s call center is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-244-6431. For mental health resources, the Maine Crisis Line can be reached at 1-888-568-1112.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.