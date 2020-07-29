Houlton Police Looking for Burglary Suspect

Houlton Police responded to two burglaries in the area of Franklin and Pearce Avenues early Tuesday morning.

Houlton Police Chief Tim DeLuca is asking for help from the community to identify whoever is responsible.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-twenties, thin build, who was wearing dark shorts, a gray “hoodie”and sneakers.

Currently, Houlton PD is following up on leads and interviewing possible suspects. They are also seeking out any surveillance video that may have been operational early yesterday in the immediate area.

Police are asking residents to report any suspicious activity by calling 911.