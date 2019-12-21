Houlton Police received a call of an unresponsive female on a tanning bed at Lisa’s Hair Design in Houlton, December 13 at 4:27 p.m.

Police said several attempts were made to awaken her, and “out of concern for the well-being of the female, and with assistance of Houlton Fire Department and Ambulance, the door knob was removed and entry was gained.”

32-year-old Ashley M. Belyea was awakened and first responders evaluated her medical condition, said HPD.

Chief DeLuca and Officer Cyr arrived on scene. Houlton Police said they found evidence of drug use within the area of Belyea. The search revealed a variety of drugs and paraphernalia.

Belyea is charged with Unlawful Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs, 5 Counts of Possession of Scheduled Drugs suspected as being Heroin, Suboxone and Alprazolam.