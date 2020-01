Houlton Police is asking for the public’s help in locating Robin A. Witham for Failing to Appear.

Police said a warrant was issued January 7th for Witham.

Contact HPD at (207) 532-2287 if you have any information on his whereabouts. You can also reach out to authorities on Facebook. Officials said you can remain anonymous.

Houlton Police notes subjects are innocent until proven guilty.