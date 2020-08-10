Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians Will Expand Food Pantry Services

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians plans to expand its food pantry services as it responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sen. Susan Collins says the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians has received $900,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Indian Community Development Block Grant program to retrofit and expand a food service facility.

The expansion will establish a food pantry. She says the expansion is important for the tribe’s efforts to combat the pandemic, which has brought economic hardship to the community.