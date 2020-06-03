Aroostook Band of Micmacs, Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians Grant

The Aroostook Band of Micmacs and the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians will receive a total of $1.8 million through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Indian Community Development Block Grant program.

Senator Susan Collins said, “The coronavirus is taking an unprecedented toll on communities across the country. This investment will help ensure that the Aroostook Band of Micmacs and the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians can continue to provide affordable housing and other important services on their lands during this difficult time.”