Feds to Help Northern Maine Tribe Improve Snow Removal

HOULTON, Maine (AP) — The Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians is getting help from the federal government to buy snow removal equipment.

They have received $245,000 through the U.S. Department of Transportation to purchase the equipment.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says the new gear will help members of the tribe maintain safety on their roads during inclement weather.

She says the funding means the tribe will also be able to operate their transit program in bad weather conditions.