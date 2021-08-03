12 Helpful Tips Before Attending A Bangor Waterfront Concert

Things are cranking up again with the first show of the season on the Bangor Waterfront. Before Luke Bryan takes the stage this Thursday night, here are some tips on various policies inside the venue.

Bags

Fans arriving must have bags that are in compliance with their clear bag policy. Bags that are not in compliance will not be stored and must be returned to your vehicle. Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”. Small clutch bags, not to exceed 8” x 5” x 2”, with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the Darling's Waterfront Pavilion.

Cameras

Binoculars, or a phone or camera, can be carried into the venue so long as it is not in its own bag.

Blankets

They are allowed if you toss them over a shoulder or arm.

Diapers

They may be carried in a clear bag. Each member of a family, including children, is allowed to carry an approved clear bag and a clutch purse into the venue.

Smoking

Smoking is a no-no inside of Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion. The staff will enforce "Maine’s Public Place Smoking Law" If violated, you will be ejected from the concert. Also, no heading outside of the venue to light up, because all exits are final, and you will not be able to re-enter

Ramps

There are two ramps located inside Darling's Waterfront Pavilion: one adjacent to the left-field side of the lawn section near Main Street and one adjacent to the main gate near handicap parking on Front Street. Both ramps are wheelchair accessible.

Alcohol

Adult beverages are available for purchase. Naturally, you are required to show a photo ID to grab a cold one. Also, you cannot bring in alcoholic beverages from outside of the premises, or food for that matter. If you just happen to have a drink in your hand when the show is over, that stays inside the venue. All concert staff is trained in serving you responsibly.

Pets

Our furry four-legged friends have to stay at home during all shows, the exception being guide dogs.

Dress Code

There is no official dress code at concerts, but they do ask that you use good judgment in your attire

First Aid

EMTs are present at every event in case of medical emergencies.

Flash Photography

This is a big no-no at Waterfront Concerts. I'm guessing that Luke Bryan, or KISS, don't want flashbulbs blinding them from the stage. It's inconvenient for everyone else enjoying the show. Video cameras/recorders are also not allowed

Pat-Down Search

At all events at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion, reserve the right to conduct a pat-down search. If this is the case, it will be done by an employee of your gender.

So, there ya go! Get ready for some great live music for the rest of the summer, starting Thursday night. Party on!!