Remember the Last Time Parker McCollum Played Bangor?

Who’s ready for Parker McCollum to ‘Burn it Down’ in Bangor, again?

It was announced on Friday morning that Parker McCollum would be bringing his ‘Burn it Down Tour 2024’ to the Maine Savings Amphitheater next year, on Sunday, May 26th, 2024. He’ll be bringing Corey Kent on the road with him.

The Houston Astros fan is known for his hit singles ‘To Be Loved By You,’ ‘Handle On You,’ and ‘Burn it Down.’ The latter two of which were singles from his latest album release, ‘Never Enough,’ which was released on May 12th, 2023.

The last time Parker McCollum was in our Queen City of the East was on Saturday, October 29th, 2022, at the Cross Insurance Center. Alongside him was the young, albeit still very young, Bailey Zimmerman, and Joseph Gallant.

Ironically, both Parker McCollum and Bailey Zimmerman released albums on the same date this year. Parker released his ‘Never Enough,’ and Bailey Zimmerman released his debut album ‘Religiously. The Album.’ Zimmerman’s album includes his hit singles ‘Fall in Love,’ ‘Rock and a Hard Place,’ ‘Religiously,’ and ‘Where it Ends.’

At the time of the show, McCollum was promoting his major label debut album ‘Gold Chain Cowboy.’ Parker wrote all 10 songs that make up ‘Gold Chain Cowboy,’ including his Platinum-selling No. 1 hit “Pretty Heart” and “To Be Loved By You.” In addition to writing the album track “Rest of My Life” solo, Parker shares songwriting credits with Jon Randall, Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers, Randy Montana, Rhett Akins, Miranda Lambert, and Songwriters Hall of Famer Tony Lane.

We’re looking forward to Parker McCollum’s return to Bangor on May 26th, 2024, with the ‘Burn it Down Tour 2024’ at the Maine Savings Amphitheater!

