140+ Photos From Nickelback’s August 24, 2023 Show in Bangor, Maine

The Maine Savings Amphitheater on the Bangor Waterfront has witnessed numerous memorable concerts, and this one on August 24th, 2023, was no exception.

This much-anticipated concert in Bangor was many things: electric, rowdy, roaring, but above all else, it was loud.

Nickelback brought their electric 'Get Rollin' Tour’ to the Maine Savings Amphitheater on the Bangor Waterfront, alongside country music superstar Brantley Gilbert and rising star Josh Ross.

For Nickelback, it wasn’t their first rodeo here in our Queen City of the East. Before their 2023 concert, the Canadian ‘rockstars’ were last in Bangor on July 7th, 2017, back when the Maine Savings Amphitheater was known as the Darlings Waterfront Pavilion. That show was in conjunction with their ‘Feed The Machine Tour,’ sharing the stage with fellow rock groups Daughtry and Shaman’s Harvest. Now, although the venue's name might have changed, the electric atmosphere that Nickelback brings remains a constant.

Additionally, Nickelback had plans to come to Bangor back in 2020. The occasion was set to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their Diamond-Certified album ‘All The Right Reasons,’ an album that churned out seven radio singles, with hits like 'Photograph,' 'Rockstar,' and 'Far Away' rocking the charts. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic's interference, the show was canceled.

Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, and company seriously wowed the Bangor audience in August. They kicked off the night with one of their latest singles ‘San Quentin’ and finished the night with their classic ‘Burn it to the Ground.’

Here are over 140 photos capturing the essence of that unforgettable evening on the Bangor Waterfront!

140+ Photos From Nickelback’s August 24, 2023 Show in Bangor Nickelback brought their electric 'Get Rollin' 2023' tour to the Maine Savings Amphitheater on the Bangor Waterfront on August 24th, 2023. Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge

