Remember the Last Time Kenny Chesney Played Bangor?

Bangor has had a few 'trips around the sun' since the last time Kenny Chesney visited his 'No Shoes Nation' up in the Queen City of the East.

It was announced Monday morning that country music icon Kenny Chesney would be returning to the Pine Tree State, adding a stop at the Maine Savings Amphitheater to his unbelievably popular 'Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour.'

The 'Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour' actually has Chesney primarily visiting MLB, NFL, and MLS stadiums, with three shows booked for Gillette Stadium. It’s a very good look for Bangor that he decided to bring some intimacy to our neck of the woods.

But of course, this isn’t the first time that Kenny Chesney has played Bangor.

Although, the last time he was here, it looked very, very different. Also, the venue was named something else altogether!

The last time that Kenny Chesney played on the Bangor Waterfront was on August 16th, 2018, for the 'Trip Around The Sun Tour,' Chesney’s sixteenth headlining concert tour. Bangor was one of the last stops on the tour, concluding in Foxborough, Massachusetts, at Gillette Stadium on August 25th.

The Bangor show was held at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, now known as the Maine Savings Amphitheater, and if you’ve been to a waterfront show recently, you know that the venue certainly has had a 'glow-up' since the last time Kenny played here.

Supporting the 'Trip Around The Sun Tour' was Old Dominion who, at the time, were promoting their latest and second studio album, 'Happy Endings,' which featured hits like 'No Such Thing as a Broken Heart' and 'Hotel Key.'

Looking forward to Chesney’s return to Maine with the 'Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour' on Thursday, August 15th!

