What Was Going On in Maine When Grand Theft Auto V Was Released?

First off, the term 'GTA' stands for 'Grand Theft Auto,' originally referring to vehicle theft but is now more widely recognized as the title of a groundbreaking video game series by Rockstar Games.

The latest trend involves joking about having experienced certain events before the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. Interestingly, it's true; we did indeed witness a lot before the follow-up to the critically acclaimed Grand Theft Auto V.

The Grand Theft Auto series consists of crime-drama video games set in fictionalized U.S. cities. Players take on the role of criminals navigating the violent underworld of modern America, engaging in car theft, missions, and heists.

Grand Theft Auto V, released in September 2013 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, underwent subsequent releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. In contrast, earlier titles like Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas were released within a few years of each other, sharing the same console generation.

Anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI had been building for nearly a decade. When the game's trailer finally dropped, it shattered records, becoming the most-viewed new game trailer on YouTube, garnering over 145 million views in its first week.

Set to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025, let's reflect on what was happening in Maine the last time a new GTA game was released, back in September 2013.

Who was the Governor of Maine?

In Augusta, Paul LePage served as the governor of Maine. At this point in 2013, his political landscape was uncertain as he hinted at various possibilities. However, he eventually decided to run for re-election in 2014, winning a second term.

What was our current Governor doing at the time?

Meanwhile, Janet Mills was in her second term as attorney general. Being the first woman to hold the position, her term was marked by ongoing disputes with Governor LePage over policy legality.

What was on the ballot that November?

The November 2013 ballot in Maine featured five statewide ballot questions, all of which were approved by voters and addressed bond issues. Additionally, since 1995, an average of six state questions have appeared on the ballot. Therefore, 2013 was a slightly below-average year.

What else was happening in Maine politics?

In state politics, Seth Goodall resigned as a Democratic State Senator from Maine's 19th District, which represents part of Sagadahoc County, in July 2013. On June 4, 2013, Goodall announced that he would resign from his Senate seat at the end of the 2013 legislative session to work for the Small Business Administration as a regional coordinator. This led to a special election, which was won by Eloise Vitelli.

What was happening at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on the Bangor Waterfront?

Well, to begin with, it wasn’t known by that name at the time. The Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, currently recognized as the Maine Savings Amphitheater, also had a noticeably different appearance. Concerts that summer featured performances by Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney, Ke$ha, Luke Bryan, and Toby Keith.

As we reflect on the past decade, one can't help but wonder what the next 10 years will bring. Perhaps when Grand Theft Auto VII is released, we'll find ourselves looking back and asking, "What did Maine look like when Grand Theft Auto VI was released?"

