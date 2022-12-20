10 Underrated Christmas Gifts You Need To Consider
Stores are buzzing. Shelves are emptying. The clock is ticking.
If you have forgetten someone on your Christmas list and need to get them a gift, don't sweat it, you are covered.
Oh oh, someone you didn't expect is going to be there on Christmas Day so you better have something for them 'under the tree', read on.
What is something they will love? And use every single day, at least once.
Who doesn't need a phone charger? How about one for the ride.
You can even sign the gift tag, practically yours
What Mainer couldn't use another flannel shirt? bear head not included.
Dining out at a local restaurant is a good idea. Who doesn't love free food. Go to a local restaurant and get them a gift certificate.
Does whomever you are shopping for like beer? Duh?
Click Here for Bangor on Tap tickets.
Not sure what she is holding in this photo
If those are towels, towels make a lovely gift. If it is bed sheets, they make a lovely gift.
Pajamas make a great gift too.
Something that's unique to Maine, and they'll wear it - everyday until it is so worn out you won't recognize it.
And for those that have absolutely everything, and are impossible to buy for how about something they use, and will like as a gift.
I've never ever received a gift as amazing as this
Toilet paper for all. It is what that Grandmother that used to give you socks when you were a little kid would get for you in today's world.