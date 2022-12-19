John Bapst Girls Rally to Defeat Presque Isle 47-43 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The John Bapst Girls Basketball Team rallied to beat the Presque Isle Wildcats 47-43 on Monday, December 19th.

John Bapst led 11-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Presque Isle outscored the Crusaders 15-4 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 23-15 lead at the Half. John Bapst outscored the Wildcats 19-8 in the 3rd Quarter to regain the lead, 34-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

John Bapst was led by Lillian Higgins who had a game-high 18 points. Claire Gaetani had 14 points. The Crusaders were 12-18 from the free throw line. Jayden Schoppee, Lillian Higgins and Kaylee Horr each had a 3-pointer.

Presque Isle was led by Anna Jeandreau with 16 points, while Georganna Curtis had 10 points. The Wildcats were 9-17 from the free throw line. Jeandreau had 4 3-pointers, while Karlynn Gilmour and Rossalyn Buck each added 1 3-pointer.

John Bapst is 1-2 and will host Houlton on Tuesday, December 20th at 7 p.m.

Presque Isle is 1-2. The Wildcats travel to Ellsworth to play the Eagles on Thursday, December 22nd at 3:30 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats

Line Score

   1    2   3   4   T
Presque Isle Girls81581243
John Bapst Girls114191347

 

Box Score

Presque Isle

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Addison Clairmont1--12
Olivia Locke0----
Molly McCluskey0----
Grace O'Connell0----
Karlynn Gilmour82114
Keira Tompkins0----
Jorja Maynard21---
Anna Jeandreau16-444
Marion Young0----
Mia Casavant0----
Lexi Morningstar0----
Rossalyn Buck61111
Georganna Curtis104-26
TEAM0----
TOTALS4386917

John Bapst

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Jenna Perkins0----
Oona Sacararidiz0----
Emma Lowell0----
Jayden Schoppee5-122
Lauren Hogan0----
Lillian Higgins187113
Jane Wu0----
Kaylee Horr81136
Claire Gaetani144-67
Ariana Cross21---
Anna Smth0----
Sophia Ward0----
Brynn Schroder0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS471331218
