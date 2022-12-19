John Bapst Girls Rally to Defeat Presque Isle 47-43 [STATS]

The John Bapst Girls Basketball Team rallied to beat the Presque Isle Wildcats 47-43 on Monday, December 19th.

John Bapst led 11-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Presque Isle outscored the Crusaders 15-4 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 23-15 lead at the Half. John Bapst outscored the Wildcats 19-8 in the 3rd Quarter to regain the lead, 34-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

John Bapst was led by Lillian Higgins who had a game-high 18 points. Claire Gaetani had 14 points. The Crusaders were 12-18 from the free throw line. Jayden Schoppee, Lillian Higgins and Kaylee Horr each had a 3-pointer.

Presque Isle was led by Anna Jeandreau with 16 points, while Georganna Curtis had 10 points. The Wildcats were 9-17 from the free throw line. Jeandreau had 4 3-pointers, while Karlynn Gilmour and Rossalyn Buck each added 1 3-pointer.

John Bapst is 1-2 and will host Houlton on Tuesday, December 20th at 7 p.m.

Presque Isle is 1-2. The Wildcats travel to Ellsworth to play the Eagles on Thursday, December 22nd at 3:30 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Presque Isle Girls 8 15 8 12 43 John Bapst Girls 11 4 19 13 47

Box Score

Presque Isle

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Addison Clairmont 1 - - 1 2 Olivia Locke 0 - - - - Molly McCluskey 0 - - - - Grace O'Connell 0 - - - - Karlynn Gilmour 8 2 1 1 4 Keira Tompkins 0 - - - - Jorja Maynard 2 1 - - - Anna Jeandreau 16 - 4 4 4 Marion Young 0 - - - - Mia Casavant 0 - - - - Lexi Morningstar 0 - - - - Rossalyn Buck 6 1 1 1 1 Georganna Curtis 10 4 - 2 6 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 43 8 6 9 17

John Bapst