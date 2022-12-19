A 62-year-old man from Falmouth was arrested on Thursday for Aggravated Trafficking in Fentanyl with close to two pounds of fentanyl seized.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Cumberland Task Force and the Falmouth Police Department conducted a two month investigation into a large-scale fentanyl operation to distribute the drug across the Greater Portland area. Law enforcement did undercover purchases of fentanyl as part of the case.

Suspect Charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Fentanyl

Dale S. Hunnewell was arrested on Thursday evening, December 15 during a traffic stop in Portland. He had a warrant out for his arrest for Aggravated Trafficking in Fentanyl based on one of the undercover purchases, according to the MDEA.

At the time of his arrest, police seized 103 grams of fentanyl. Hunnewell was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Cumberland County Jail. His bail was set at $50,000 cash.

Warrant Issued for Residence and Drugs Seized

A warrant for Hunnewell’s residence on Gray Road in Falmouth was also executed. Agents seized 303 grams of fentanyl, 59 grams of meth, 57 grams of cocaine, 120 assorted prescription pills and $3,550 in suspected drug proceeds. The street value is estimated to be $90,000.

Multiple Agencies involved in Case

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation including the MEDA, the Falmouth Police Department, FBI Safe Streets Initiative and the Federal DEA.

The MDEA posted a reminder that “all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Contact MDEA to Report Illegal Drug Sales

If you have any information about illegal drug sales in your community, you are asked to contact the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. Text them at MDEA to TIP411 (847411) or by calling the MDEA tip-line at 1-800-452-6457.

