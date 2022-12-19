Ellsworth Girls Beat Houlton 59-31 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team defeated Houlton 59-31 on Monday afternoon, December 19th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth.

Ellsworth led 16-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 23-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 43-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray who had a game-high 21 points. Abby Radel had 11 points and Megan Jordan had 10 points. The Eagles were 8-9 from the free throw line.

Houlton was led by Amelia Callnan with 13 points. Emma Swallow had 9 points. 18 of Houlton's points came via 6-3 pointers. Amelia Callnan had 3 3-pointers, Emma Swallow had 2 3-pointers and Drew Warman had 1 3-pointer. The Shiretowners were 3-9 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 3-0. They will host Presque Isle on Thursday, December 22nd at 3:30.

Houlton is now 1-2. They will play at John Bapst on Tuesday, December 20th.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Houlton Girls 10 3 11 7 31 EHS Girls 16 7 20 16 59

Box Score

Houlton

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Macy Cram 0 - - - - Amelia Callnan 13 2 3 - 1 Leah Swallow 0 - - - - Mylee Sylvia 0 - - - 2 Gabby Gentle 0 - - - - Drew Warman 4 - 1 1 2 Danni Espenscheid 2 1 - - - Emma Swallow 9 1 2 1 2 Kaitlyn Kenney 0 - - - - Lily Brewer 0 - - - - Camille Callnan 2 1 - - - Payton Collins 0 - - - - Tori Ervin 1 - - 1 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 31 5 6 3 9

Ellsworth

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Abby Radel 11 5 - 1 2 Kaylee Bagley 0 - - - - Elise Sargent 2 1 - - - Megan Jordan 10 4 - 2 2 Morgan Clifford 5 - 1 2 2 Aaliyah Manning 2 1 - - - Addison Atherton 6 3 - - - Elizabeth Boles 0 - - - - Lily Bean 2 1 - - - Grace Jaffray 21 9 - 3 3 Savannah Edgecomb 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 59 24 1 8 9