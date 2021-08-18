Garth Brooks Cancels Show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough

Garth Brooks has canceled his show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough scheduled for Saturday, October 9. The date was one of five cancellations on his tour. A new date will be scheduled for 2022.

Ticketmaster will automatically refund your ticket purchases

There is no need to do anything, the refund will show up on the original form of payment.

A new date will be rescheduled for 2022, according to a press release.

The tour is looking to refund approximately 350,000 tickets from the tour's next 5 cities.

Garth said,

In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part....... So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us.

He went on to say:

I'm sincerely hoping we are back on tour before the year's end. With that said, the most important thing to me is fulfilling my end of the Stadium Tour by making sure every show is doable before putting tickets on sale.

If you haven't yet seen Garth in concert, let me tell you, he is worth the wait. He puts on an incredible show. We, as his fans, are his favorite part of the live music experience. No wonder that he wants to keep everyone safe.

Garth has been the CMA Entertainer of the Year seven times. He took himself out of the running otherwise, there's no doubt he would take home more trophies.

See Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Malibu Beach House: