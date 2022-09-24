20 Best Bars to Grab a Drink Before a Patriots Game or Concert at Gillette Stadium

Tailgate! Pre-party drinks! PREGAME!

Whatever you call the first few drinks before a fun event or day, it doesn't matter. Having a few pops before an event is sometimes a necessity while going to Gillette Stadium.

Like a tradition.

If you are going to Gillette Stadium, you are likely going for a Patriots game or a concert. Either way, that day is like a marathon. The entire week revolves around that one event. It's like a holiday.

With a crowd of over 65,000 people, the energy at any event at Gillette is out of this world.

And you know what's even crazier than Gillette Stadium? The parking lot. Tailgates at Gillette are something else. Okay, I won’t sugarcoat it…the tailgate scene at Gillette is a zoo.

Carolina Panthers v New England Patriots Getty Images loading...

I, for one, LOVE IT.

If you like cornhole, slugging and slamming beers with strangers, grilling burgers and dogs, and the inevitable parking lot party dance-off, the tailgates at Gillette are perfect for you.

That said, sometimes you are not in the mood for that scene. Sometimes it is too hot to be on cement all day dehydrating yourself in the 1pm sun. Sometimes it is far too cold…I mean, football in January (burrrrr).

Other times it is rainy, or you don't feel like seeing drunk people stumble to find porta-potties all afternoon.

Also, sometimes you don’t want a burger and a dog. Just because you are going to a game at Gillette doesn’t mean you can’t have a nice steak or Italian dish for lunch.

All that said, you are about to go to an event with 65,000+ other people that will be loud and rowdy. SO, chances are you still want to get that pregame drink, or six, in your system.

Below are the best places to have some drinks and a bit to eat before an event at Gillette Stadium.

20 Best Bars and Restaurants to Grab a Drink Before a Game or Concert at Gillette Stadium See the 20 best places to grab a drink and a bite to eat before a game or concert at Gillette Stadium.