Comedian Daniel Tosh Bringing ‘Leaves and Lobster’ Tour to Portland in September

It may be hard for fans of the Comedy Central series 'Tosh.O' to believe, but the famed show highlighting ridiculous internet videos debuted nearly 13 years ago. For many, that was their first taste of Daniel Tosh's sense of humor, and led them to discover that he wasn't just a host, but also a touring comedian. Since 'Tosh.O' caught on, Tosh has delivered three stand-up specials to the usual acclaim from fans and groans from critics. After taking most of the pandemic off, Tosh is ready to hit the road again with a new hour of comedy, including a one night only stop in Portland, Maine at Merrill Auditorium in September.

Daniel Tosh is calling his latest tour 'Leaves and Lobsters', combining the late-summer/early-fall dates with all of the various East Coast destinations he's visiting. Tosh is scheduled to appear at Merrill Auditorium on Sunday, September 11th. This will be Tosh's second straight tour in which he visits Maine, specifically Merrill Auditorium. He visited in 2015 as part of his 'Great Nor'easter' tour.

Tosh has highlighted Maine on his 'Tosh.O' program multiple times. In one memorable episode, Tosh talked lovingly about Eventide Oyster in Portland, including fashioning some of their merchandise. He then sat down with Mary Winchenbach, the woman behind 'Tirdy Works', the infamous company that became an overnight sensation for their various art offerings made from moose dung.

Tickets officially go on sale for Daniel Tosh's 'Leaves and Lobsters' tour Friday, April 29th at 10am.

