2024 Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races Canceled

Organizers said “the 2024 Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races have been officially canceled” due to trail conditions and current forecasts.

Can-Am Crown Canceled for 2024

The notice was posted to Facebook Sunday night (see below). The races were scheduled to take place in Fort Kent on March 2, 2024.

Insufficient Snow Coverage and Forecast

“This difficult decision comes after careful consideration of the current weather patterns that have left our trails without sufficient snow coverage,” said officials.

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

Safety for Dogs and Mushers

The health and safety of the mushers and dogs was the number one priority, said the Facebook post.

Organizers Thanked Community for Support

The organizers thanked the sponsors, Fort Kent, volunteers and Aroostook County for supporting the race.

Read the Full Post

More Info on Homepage

Go to the Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races homepage for more information.

Get our free mobile app

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker