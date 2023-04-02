Gillette Stadium to Have Record 10 Concerts for 2023: Here’s Who’s Performing

Now that spring is here, it's only a matter of time before concert season officially kicks off, and you know what that means. It's time to see who's performing, where and when they'll be stopping by, and most importantly, how to secure tickets.

There are plenty of concert venues here in New England, but arguably none are more noteworthy than Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, home of the New England Patriots.

Whether you're seeing a concert or football game, every New Englander should visit Gillette at least once in their lifetime. This writer's first experience at the stadium was last year, when Elton John took the stage on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. It was an amazing experience.

Anyway, those at Gillette Stadium recently shared a press release about the upcoming 2023 concert season, and we are so incredibly stoked. The statement reveals that this year's number of concerts (ten total) beats the official venue record, and features "chart-topping global superstars with countless national and international accolades to their names, including 75+ GRAMMYs, dozens of platinum albums, Entertainer of the Year awards and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame enshrinements."

So, who's in the official performer lineup? We've got the scoop. Here's a look at who will be playing at Gillette Stadium this year, along with the date(s) of their performances. For ticket information, click here.

A quick note: there don't seem to be any alternative acts performing this year, but one can hope that bands like Foo Fighters will one day hit the Gillette stage.

Here's Who's Performing at Gillette Stadium in 2023

We've still got a way to go till summer, so until then, here are some tips to keep in mind for your visit to Gillette.

