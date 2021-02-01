Gardiner Officer Crashes into Tree While Chasing Speeding Suspect

According to the Kennebec Journal, Gardiner Police Officer, Allen Alexander, crashed his cruiser into a tree while he was chasing a speeding suspect on Friday night.

The accident occurred at approximately 7:30 on Friday as Officer Alexander was attempting to stop a vehicle that was speeding on Weeks Road. While attempting to catch the vehicle, the officer's cruiser left the roadway striking the tree.

In a statement by Gardiner Police Chief, Jim Toman, “The vehicle that Officer Alexander was attempting to catch up to was subsequently located in the town of Richmond."

Officer Alexander was taken to Maine General after complaining of some discomfort. Gardiner rescue transported the officer though he was released from the hospital later on Friday night. The officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Limited Edition MSP Cruisers

The Worst Intersections in Maine

Funny Maine Road Names

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!