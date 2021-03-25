New Bill Aims to Lower Maine Hunting Age From 16 to 14

According to WABI TV 5, a new bill in the Maine legislature would lower the Maine hunting age from 16-years-old to 14-years-old.

The bill, penned by State representative Dustin White, is targeted at parents who think that their children are experienced and responsible enough to take to the Maine woods and hunt alone. There was emphasis placed on the fact that the same safety protocols, including a certified Hunter's Safety Course, would still need to be taken.

Currently the State of Maine's law on the books state's that an individual may begin hunting alone at the age of 16 and again, only if the required safety protocols have been met. Children under the age of 16 are still allowed to hunt in Maine under current law, but not without the supervision and guidance of an adult.

Colonel Dan Scott of Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife joined the conversation by phone, not coming out for or against the measure, but stating that it would be 'difficult' to predict if there would be an increase in 'incidents' by allowing youths to begin hunting alone at age 14. He went on to say that this bill would allow 'two 14-year-olds to climb into a canoe, one behind the other with shotguns.'

We will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

