Mainer Hits Man With Ax Then Runs Him Over With Car
According to WGME 13, a Livermore Falls man is in jail following an altercation Friday night which saw him hitting a man from Jay with an ax before running him over with a car.
45-year-old Kirk Smith of Livermore Falls was arrested on charges of Class B Aggravated Assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and Class C charges of aggravated driving to endanger.
Richard Caton IV, the Chief of Police, says that Smith hit the Jay man with an ax before then attempting to flee the scene. When he attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle he ended up striking the victims leg with the car.
Kirk Smith is currently at the Franklin County Detention Center and is being held on $3,000 bail. We will provide further updates to this story, including the identity of the victim involved, as they become available to us.
