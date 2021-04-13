Mainer Hits Man With Ax Then Runs Him Over With Car

According to WGME 13, a Livermore Falls man is in jail following an altercation Friday night which saw him hitting a man from Jay with an ax before running him over with a car.

45-year-old Kirk Smith of Livermore Falls was arrested on charges of Class B Aggravated Assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and Class C charges of aggravated driving to endanger.

Richard Caton IV, the Chief of Police, says that Smith hit the Jay man with an ax before then attempting to flee the scene. When he attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle he ended up striking the victims leg with the car.

Kirk Smith is currently at the Franklin County Detention Center and is being held on $3,000 bail. We will provide further updates to this story, including the identity of the victim involved, as they become available to us.

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!