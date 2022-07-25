Maine Celtics Coming to the County

This is probably a once in a lifetime experience coming to Aroostook County, Maine this summer. The Maine Celtics coaches are making a road trip to Fort Fairfield to put on a basketball clinic on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Time and Location

Grab the kids and don’t miss it from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fort Fairfield Middle/High School, located at 28 High School Drive.

Learning from the Pros

Featured at the clinic will be D-1 player Austin Vereen, the Pacific and Player Development Assistant for the Maine Celtics in 2021. Learn what it takes to make it as a professional athlete. This should be inspiring to many of our local youths who dream about playing basketball for a living (or at least competing at a higher level).

Who Can Attend the Clinic?

This event is free for Aroostook County students who are ages 8 to 14 years old. Unfortunately, the National Basketball League does not allow any high school students to attend due to their regulations around tampering.

Things to Bring

Pack a lunch and bring water and other beverages. Wear your gym clothes or basketball gear with the right shoes.

Registration is Required

Get an official registration from the Fort Fairfield Rec Department on their Facebook, The organizers will also have forms available at 9:30 a.m. the day of the event.

Summer Clinic Series 2022

There will be other clinics held across parts of the state brought to you by Dunkin'. Take a look at the different locations at this Facebook link.

Additional Details and Links

Go to the Fort Fairfield Rec Department Facebook page for more information.

100 Images From Aroostook County High School Sports 21-22 Season This is a gallery of photos featuring Aroostook County high school basketball, hockey, cheerleading, and a few bands from the first part of the 2021-22 season. Special thank you to our contributors Dave Allen Graphics and Candy Nevers.