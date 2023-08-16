Fort Fairfield Police Arrested Caswell Woman for Drug Possession

A 31-year-old woman from Caswell was arrested August 7 following a traffic stop where meth and contraband were found in the vehicle.

U.S. Border Patrol K-9 Detected Narcotics in the Vehicle

The Fort Fairfield Police stopped Brianna Reed for a traffic violation around 12 am on Limestone Road. A K-9 team from the U.S. Border Patrol was called to the scene to search for narcotics.

Chief of Police Matthew E. Cummings said “the K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.” Meth and other contraband were located in the vehicle.

MORE NEWS: Houlton Man Arrested for OUI after Police Pursuit

Charges and Previous Indictment

Reed was taken into custody and faces charges for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Furnishing of Scheduled Drugs and violation of conditions of release. She was taken to the Aroostook County Jail.

Chief Cummings said “Reed was recently indicted by the Aroostook County Grand Jury for an Unlawful Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs incident which occurred in March of 2023.”

LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures Stacker compiled a list of 11 common tick-borne diseases in the U.S. and what symptoms to watch out for, using a variety of medical and government sources.