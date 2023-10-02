25-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Drug Possession after Argument

25-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Drug Possession after Argument

artolympic/Thinkstock

A 25-year-old woman from Bangor was arrested for drug possession and violating bail conditions after a family argument escalated at a motel in Millinocket.

Police: Woman Arrested was Under the Influence and Involved in the Argument

The East Millinocket Police Department said Lacey Bellfleur was under the influence and involved in the fight. She was taken into custody by Sgt. Gee after the incident on Tuesday.

Jail and Drug Possession Charges

Bellfleur was charged with Unlawful Possession of Schedule Z Drugs, Unlawful Possession of Schedule W Drugs and Violation of Bail. She was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

Breaking News Updates and Free App Download

Updates to this news story will be posted on social media when more information becomes available and is released. The station’s app is free to download. Get alerts sent directly to your smart devices.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 19 Drinks Only '90s Kids Remember

Grab that weird bendy straw you bought with your Chuck. E Cheese tokens, because we're sluprin' up these definitive flavors of the '90s.

Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy

VHS Tapes That Sold For Shocking Amounts of Money

These VHS tapes recently sold for hundreds of even thousands of dollars.

LOOK: This Washington Cabin is Straight Out of an 'I Spy' Book

This place will basically make you feel like you're inside one of the popular books.

Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

Filed Under: Drug Possession, Millinocket
Categories: Articles, Local News Today, Maine News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From