25-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Drug Possession after Argument
A 25-year-old woman from Bangor was arrested for drug possession and violating bail conditions after a family argument escalated at a motel in Millinocket.
Police: Woman Arrested was Under the Influence and Involved in the Argument
The East Millinocket Police Department said Lacey Bellfleur was under the influence and involved in the fight. She was taken into custody by Sgt. Gee after the incident on Tuesday.
Jail and Drug Possession Charges
Bellfleur was charged with Unlawful Possession of Schedule Z Drugs, Unlawful Possession of Schedule W Drugs and Violation of Bail. She was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.
