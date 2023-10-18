A Maine Man and Two Women Arrested for Drug Possession
A man and two women were arrested for drug possession and other charges after their vehicle was stopped in Millinocket.
Three People Taken into Custody
Thirty-eight-year-old Melissa Bragan from Bangor, 39-year-old Jade Marsh from Bangor and 34-year-old Raymond Hamilton from Bangor were taken into custody on October 14.
Traffic Stop Led to Search
The East Millinocket Police Department said Sgt. Carlson and Sgt. Gee pulled their vehicle over on Cedar Street around 1:30 am.
Meth Seized during Search
“Hamilton had two active warrants for his arrest, and while being placed under arrest officers located drug paraphernalia as well as methamphetamine hiding in his shoes,” said police. Officers seized more meth during a search of the vehicle.
Fentanyl Found on Suspect at County Jail
They were taken to the Penobscot County Jail. Police said “upon arriving at the jail, jail staff located fentanyl hidden on Marsh's person.”
Man and Two Women Charged
- Marsh had four bail conditions after an arrest a few days earlier on October 12. She was charged with Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs and four counts of Violation of Bail.
- Hamilton was charged with Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs and Violation of Bail in addition to his arrest warrants.
- Bragan had four warrants and four bail conditions including a curfew. She was charged with Violation of Bail in addition to her arrest warrants.
- READ MORE: Two Maine Teens Arrested for Drug Trafficking & Stolen Firearm
- ALSO READ: Two Women and One Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Maine
LOOK: 30 Largest Exports from Maine Revealed
Gallery Credit: Stacker
VHS Tapes That Sold For Shocking Amounts of Money
LOOK: How Many of These Iconic '90s Shampoos Do YOU Remember?
Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy