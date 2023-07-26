Presque Isle Man Arrested for Theft & Drug Possession in Houlton

The Houlton Police Department have arrested a 26-year-old Presque Isle man for theft and possession of meth and fentanyl. Craig A. Vrieze was taken into custody on Friday, July 17 around 4 pm.

“Fled in a Vehicle”

Chief Tim DeLuca said Sgt. Travis Smith was investigating a reported theft at Walmart and learned that Vrieze had “stolen merchandise from the store and fled the area in a vehicle.”

Property recovered and Illegal Drugs Seized

Vrieze was located soon after in the Hannaford parking lot next to Walmart in Houlton. DeLuca said Sgt. Smith recovered the stolen property and seized the illegal drugs.

Suspect Facing Several Charges

Vrieze is facing multiple charges including Possession of Meth, Possession of Fentanyl and Theft by Unauthorized Taking or Transfer.

