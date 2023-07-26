Presque Isle Man Arrested for Theft & Drug Possession in Houlton
The Houlton Police Department have arrested a 26-year-old Presque Isle man for theft and possession of meth and fentanyl. Craig A. Vrieze was taken into custody on Friday, July 17 around 4 pm.
“Fled in a Vehicle”
Chief Tim DeLuca said Sgt. Travis Smith was investigating a reported theft at Walmart and learned that Vrieze had “stolen merchandise from the store and fled the area in a vehicle.”
Property recovered and Illegal Drugs Seized
Vrieze was located soon after in the Hannaford parking lot next to Walmart in Houlton. DeLuca said Sgt. Smith recovered the stolen property and seized the illegal drugs.
Suspect Facing Several Charges
Vrieze is facing multiple charges including Possession of Meth, Possession of Fentanyl and Theft by Unauthorized Taking or Transfer.
Get our free mobile app
- MORE NEWS: Police Arrest Man for Assault & Refusing to Submit to Arrest
- ALSO READ: Jamie Pelletier is the New Chief of Police in Madawaska, Maine
Most popular grocery stores in America
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.