Fort Fairfield Man Charged with Criminal Restraint

A 22-year-old Fort Fairfield man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl.

On Wednesday evening, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a Hodgdon girl who had left home without permission.

During the investigation. sheriff's deputies learned the young teen was with Sabastian Nieves. On Thursday, police tracked Nieves to a residence in Madawaska and took him into custody. The missing 13-year-old girl was found walking down the street in that same area of Madawaska and was returned to family members.

Nieves was charged with criminal restraint and violation of probation. He had a previous aggravated assault conviction.

Nieves is being held at the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

