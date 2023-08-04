Five Arrested Following Seizure of Large Quantity of Drugs

Five people have been arrested on multiple drug charges following a search warrant at a Water Street home in Skowhegan.

Large Quantity of Drugs Seized with Search Warrant

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office said a large amount of drugs were seized including fentanyl, Percocet, crack, drug paraphernalia and over $3,000 in drug proceeds, according to WABI News.

Five People Arrested Face Multiple Charges

Thirty-seven-year-old Thomas Scot from Skowhegan is charged with Drug Trafficking.

Somerset County Jail - Thomas Scott

Forty-five-year-old Kama Parrott from Skowhegan is also facing Drug Trafficking charges.

Somerset County Jail - Kama Parrott

Fifty-six year-old Eric Bussell of Norridgewock is charged with Drug Trafficking.

Somerset County Jail - Eric Bussell

Twenty-eight-year-old Mike Medeiros from Skowhegan was charged with Drug Possession.

Somerset County Jail - Mike Medeiros

Twenty-nine-year-old Tesla Gordon from Skowhegan was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant for theft.

Somerset County Jail - Tesla Gordon

More Charges Pending

Authorities expect additional charges.

