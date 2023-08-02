A 15-year-old male from Baileyville died in a roll over crash Monday night on Grand Falls Road in Baileyville.

Traveling at a “a High Rate of Speed”

The Maine State Police said the 17-year-old driver from Baileyville was going at “a high rate of speed when he lost control” of a 2005 Jeep Liberty.”

Passenger Pinned Under Vehicle after Roll Over

The vehicle left the road, hit a culvert, rolled over and landed on the Jeep’s roof in approximately three feet of water. The 15-year-old male “was ejected and pinned under the vehicle” and pronounced deceased at the scene, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Six Juveniles in the Vehicle

Six juveniles were in the vehicle when the crash happened. The other passengers were taken to Calais Hospital for minor injuries.

Police: “Speed and Alcohol are Considered Factors”

Moss said “speed and alcohol are considered factors in the crash which remains under investigation.”

Law Enforcement on the Scene

Assisting the Maine State Police was U.S. Border Patrol, the Tribal Warden Service, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and the Baileyville Fire Department.

