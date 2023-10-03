Is Your High School One of the Best for Sports in Maine?

In our Pine Tree State, school pride runs deep.

Whether it's proudly representing their alma mater or dealing with a twinge of embarrassment, the dedication to school spirit is recognizable.

Get our free mobile app

While it might not be a full-fledged "my school can beat up your school" scenario (unless we're literally talking about high school wrestling), it's not too far from the truth.

Vladimir Mucibabic, ThinkStock Vladimir Mucibabic, ThinkStock loading...

"I’m a Brewer Witch," is a statement that can be interpreted either positively or negatively, depending on your own experiences. Personally, I love Brewer. I was thrilled when the Witches won the Class A State Boys Basketball Championship this year.

Google Google loading...

According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, during the 2021-22 academic year, over 7.6 million high school students in the U.S. participated in sports. This covered a wide range of sports, including the most popular ones like football and track and field.

loading...

Stacker utilized data from Niche to create a thorough ranking of the best high schools for sports in Maine. These rankings were formulated by considering multiple factors, such as parent and student surveys on sports, overall high school enrollment, K-12 sports championships, the variety of sports available, and the rate of athletic participation.

Here are the results they found. This is the list of the top 25 best high schools for sports in Maine.

LOOK: These are the best high schools for sports in Maine Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools for sports in Maine using data from Niche Gallery Credit: Stacker

20 Restaurants Mainers Want to Bring Back