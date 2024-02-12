One Man Crashed & Drugs Seized after Police Chase in Maine
A 39-year-old man was arrested after a police chase and crash in Madison and fentanyl and crack seized.
Man Led Police on Chase in Unregistered Vehicle
The Skowhegan Police Department said Nicholas Hanson from Canaan was in an unregistered vehicle leaving a known drug area on Friday.
Police Pursuit and Car Crash
Police tried to pull him over, but he fled the scene and led officers on a chase. Hanson crashed trying to make a turn at the intersection of Route 148 and Blackwell Hill Road. No injuries were reported.
Large Quantity of Drugs Seized in Maine
Officers seized 3.7 grams of Fentanyl and 1.3 grams of crack cocaine in his possession, according to WABI News.
Suspect Faces Several Charges
Hanson is facing several charges including eluding, driving to endanger, failure to register a motor vehicle, criminal speed, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, violating conditions of release and unlawful drug possession.
