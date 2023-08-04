Wardens Rescue 64-Year-Old Lost in the Woods in New Sweden

A 64-year-old man was rescued in New Sweden Thursday morning after getting lost looking for moose tracks near a vacation house.

Family Reported Him Missing

Donald Cook from Harrisburg, Virginia was reported missing by his family around 10:15 pm Thursday. The family searched for hours after they could not find him after returning to their rental house around 3:30 pm.

Maine Warden Service Maine Warden Service loading...

K9 Found the Missing Man in Two Hours

K9 Gordon and Pomerleau searched for about two hours and located Cook in the woods around 1:00 am Wednesday morning, approximately a half a mile from the rental home. Several other Wardens were searching for him as well.

“Dehydrated and Cold”

Mark Latti, Communications Director, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said he was “dehydrated and cold. Game Wardens gave Cook some water, and warm clothes, then assisted him out of the woods.”

Got Lost after Leaving the Trail

Latti added, “Cook said he had gone out back to look for moose tracks, but got lost after he left the trail behind the house.”

Treated and Released

Cook was treated by first responders with the Caribou Ambulance Department. He was not taken to the hospital and was released. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office also assisted Maine Game Wardens on the scene.

Get our free mobile app

WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America Stac﻿ker highlights the 100 most popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2023 from the American Kennel Club