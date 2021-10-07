Fire on Main Street in Mars Hill Leaves Building a Total Loss

Just before 11:00 a.m. the Mars Hill Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Main Street across from the County Federal Credit Union.

Officials say that the building that went up in flames in Mars Hill is a complete loss and cleanup has immediately begun. Gerald Cousins, Mars Hill Fire Chief, says that the department received mutual aid from neighboring towns Easton and Bridgewater as well as Presque Isle Fire Department.

Courtesy Gary Freeman

Parts of Main Street in Mars Hill were shut down for several hours through the afternoon as crews battled the blaze. Traffic was diverted as crews dealt with a narrow stretch of street to battle today's fire. The fire is believed to have been accidental and no official cause of the fire has been released to the public.

Courtesy Robert Holmes

Via Robert Holmes

Via Robert Holmes

Thank you to the many followers who sent us updates and photos throughout the day. The building is located between Main Street and Mill Street. The fire created challenges for many potato farmers as this is a very busy intersection with it being and access point to Easton and Presque Isle. It is believed that everyone involved escaped injury. Team members of the local Red Cross were notified and will begin assisting the victim(s) of today's unfortunate event.

Get our free mobile app

Today's events in Mars Hill serve as a reminder that our communities are made up of many great individuals coming together to help anyone out in need. With the exception of Presque Isle FD, the Easton and Mars Hill FDs are run and operated by volunteers. Thank you to all who took care of the fire today.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)