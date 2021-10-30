Fatal Fire Saturday in Somerville, Maine Under Investigation

A body found after a fire Saturday in the Lincoln County town of Somerville is believed to be that of a 72-year-old man who lived in the home.

The fire was discovered by some hunters who were in the area of Crummett Mountain Road and saw smoke.

Somerville, Jefferson, Windsor, Washington and Chelsea Fire Departments responded to the blaze. The home was completely destroyed.

A team of investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Maine Public Safety Department.

While processing the fire scene, they located human remains in the rubble. It is believed the deceased is 72-year-old Ian Baston who lived alone at the residence in Somerville, officials say.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be inspecting the remains on Sunday. Investigators will be working with the Medical Examiner to make a positive identification.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Somerville is just east of Augusta.

