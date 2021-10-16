Woman Dies in Apartment Fire in Jay, Maine

Officials say a fire at an apartment house in Jay, Maine late Friday night that claimed the life of a 67-year-old woman was ignited by an oxygen tank.

Maine State Police say that at around 10:00 p.m. Friday, Joan Jackson called 9-1-1 to report at fire in her apartment at the Jay Elderly Apartments at 17 Lavoie Street. Emergency crews responded but Jackson died at the scene as a result of her injuries, according to Public Safety Department spokesperson Katharine England.

Investigators from the Fire Marshal’s office determined that Jackson was restricted to a wheelchair and was smoking while using oxygen.

An examination conducted Saturday morning by the Medical Examiner’s office found no evidence of foul play. There were no other injuries reported and the blaze was confined mostly to the single apartment.

Fire Departments from Jay, Wilton, Farmington, East Dixfield and Livermore Falls responded as well as the Northeast Ambulance Service.

The Jay Elderly Apartments contain 44 units for senior citizens and people with disabilities.