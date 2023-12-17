71-Year-Old Maine Man Died after Apartment Building Fire

A 71-year-old man died Sunday morning in an apartment building fire at 1015 Stillwater Avenue in Old Town.

One Person Escaped the Fire

The Maine State Police said one resident was able to get out safely.

Man Taken to the Hospital and Died from his Injuries

“A resident in another apartment was rescued by firefighters. He was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The deceased has been identified as 71-year-old Banton Foster,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

“Working Smoke Detectors”

“There were working smoke detectors in the building,” said Moss. Officials said the investigation into the fire is ongoing and remains open.

First Responders on the Scene

Multiple first responders were on the scene including the Old Town Police Department, the Orono Police Department, Old Town Fire and Rescue, Milford Fire and Rescue, the Veazie Fire Department, Bradley Fire Department, Milford Rescue, and Orono Rescue.

