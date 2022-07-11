Somerville, Maine Man Killed in Late Night Motorcycle Crash

Police say a 47-year-old man died late Saturday night after the motorcycle he was driving went off the road in Somerville and crashed into a grove of trees.

The crash was reported to the Lincoln County Communications Center just before 11:30 p.m. Deputies were dispatched to the crash site where they were assisted by the Somerville Fire Department and the Augusta Fire Department's Ambulance Service.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation indicates Michael Hutchins of Somerville was operating a 2002 Honda Shadow motorcycle southbound on the Valley Road. The crash occurred about one mile south of the Route 17 intersection.



Police say Hutchins, who was not wearing a helmet or protective clothing, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Speed and alcohol are being investigated as possible contributing factors in the fatal crash.

The Valley Road was closed for about two hours into the early hours Sunday during the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 882-7332 or email Lt. Brendan Kane at bkane@lincolnso.me

