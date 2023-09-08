Driver Fled after Car Rolled Over and Caught on Fire
A driver fled the scene of a fiery crash early Friday morning at 73 Brown Road in Raymond. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver.
Vehicle Fully Engulfed in Flames
Deputies arrived at the scene around 2 am to “find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.” The vehicle had hit an embankment and burst into flames. First responders were able to put out the fire.
Police: "Speed and Alcohol Appear to be Factors”
The Sheriff’s Office said “the operator of the black, 2018 Chevy Silverado was able to self-extricate and flee the scene on foot prior to deputies arrival. Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in this crash.”
Driver May Have Been Picked Up
Police said the driver “may have been injured in the crash and was likely picked up by a third party uninvolved in the incident otherwise. Officials said there is no threat to the public as they search for the driver.
Road was Closed for Hours
Brown Road was closed for close to 2.5 hours. It has since reopened to traffic. The crash remains under investigation.
Multiple Departments on the Scene
Law enforcement and first responders on the scene included the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, the Crash Reconstruction Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, and Raymond Fire Department.
