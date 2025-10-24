The votes are in, and the community has spoken! We’re proud to announce the seventh Athlete of the Week winner for the 2025–2026 school year.

Allie Fournier from Fort Kent High School, wins the award with a stellar defensive performance in a shutout win this past week.

Each week, Athlete of the Week shines a spotlight on student-athletes whose dedication and hard work define the best of local high school sports. Fans and community members from across the region stepped up to nominate their favorites and cast their votes, proving once again that high school sports are about more than just the score — they’re about heart, determination, and teamwork.

Congratulations also to all of last week's nominees:

Joel Desjardins - Wisdom High School

Emma Graves - Caribou High School

Andrea Ross - Houlton High School

Mia McNally - Hodgdon High School

Michael Fitzpatrick - Hodgdon High School

She joins Maggie Mahan of Central Aroostook, Ava Lerman of Wisdom, Kolbie Langley of Presque Isle, Cayden Ala of Fort Fairfield, Peyton Boinske from Presque Isle and Owen Corrigan from Caribou as the list of Athlete of the Week winners grows.

Congratulations again to Allie Fournier on being named Athlete of the Week!

