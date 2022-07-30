Everything You Need To Know About Railcycling Through Maine

Everything You Need To Know About Railcycling Through Maine

Youtube

While there are a variety of ways to get around rural Maine, the most unique way has got to be on a "railcycle".

What Is A Railcycle?

According to this video posted by Fit Maine, the name pretty much says it all.

They are two-seater frames that have two seats, two sets of pedals, and four wheels.  The are the proper width to ride on a set of railway tracks.  They are like a train version of a pedal boat.

Pretty cool, eh?

Where Can I Ride One?

In Central Maine, you can ride a railcycle at the Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad.  From their base of operations in Thorndike, riders pedal their way down a couple miles of track.  At the end, they pick the cycle up and turn it around so they can pedal back.  The outbound leg is on a slight incline, so you can really fly on the trip back.

Throughout the summer, the company runs three excursions per day.  9 AM, 11:20 AM, and 1:30 PM.

Youtube
loading...

What about the price?  From what we have seen on the website, the price for a one hour (well, about one hour) excursion costs $40 per cycle.  A railcycle, by the way, fits two

Get more details HERE

If riding on a normal (non-pedal powered) train is more your thing, the B&ML Railroad runs a bunch of different normal and themed rides.  For example, on July 30th, they'll be running their Pizza & Whoopie Pie Train.  Get more details about the railroad from their website.

Have you ever ridden on a railcycle?  What did you think?

2022 Maine Agricultural Fair Dates

Even though it may not seem it, Maine fair season is just around the corner. According to the Maine Fairs website, these are the proposed dates for some of Maine's biggest fairs.
Categories: Articles, Featured
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top