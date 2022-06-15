Impaired Driving and Drug Seizure

A 30-year-old from Memramcook, New Brunswick was arrested Thursday, June 9 after a large quantity of drugs were seized from his vehicle in Woodstock First Nation, N.B.

The Western Valley Region RCMP had pulled him over for an impaired driving investigation following reports around 10:15 p.m. His name was not released by authorities.

“Medical Distress” Treated by Paramedics

Police said the driver had “medical distress” when he got out of his vehicle after pulling over in a parking lot on Turtle Lane. Paramedics from Ambulance New Brunswick treated him on the scene.

Driver Tries to Flee the Scene and is Detained

The man tried to flee from police once he was cleared by first responders. He was detained after a short foot pursuit and arrested for impaired driving. Police searched his vehicle and found what they believe to be crystal meth and fentanyl pills.

Court Date Scheduled

The man has a court date scheduled for July 26, 2022 in Woodstock Provincial Court. He was released on strict conditions. This is an ongoing investigation.

Contact Police and Crime Stoppers

Contact the RCMP or your local police if you have any information related to illegal drug activity in your community and neighborhood. If you want to remain anonymous, use Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates

This New Brunswick news story will be updated with information when it is released.

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.