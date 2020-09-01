Driver Charged With Manslaughter in New Limerick Crash

An Aroostook County man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash in June that claimed the life of a 25-year-old Amish man.

Sheriff’s Deputies on Monday arrested 30-year-old Colby Clark of Merrill on an outstanding warrant stemming from the crash on June 3 in New Limerick. Police said Clark was driving his Mitsubishi Gallant on the County Road around 7:30 p.m. As he came around a curve, his car rear-ended a horse-drawn Amish wagon.

The driver of the buggy, 25-year-old Titus Kauffman of Smyrna, was pronounced dead at the scene and 18-year-old Caleb Kauffman was seriously injured. The horse had to be put down due to extensive injuries. The wagon and Clark’s vehicle were both a total loss.

Aroostook County Sheriff's Office

Clark has been charged with Manslaughter, Operating Under the Influence and Aggravated Driving to Endanger, according to Sheriff Shawn Gillen. Clark is being held at the Aroostook County Jail pending a court appearance.

Bail was set by a judge at $2,000 cash.